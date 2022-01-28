Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $149.00 at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $148.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61. Polaris has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.