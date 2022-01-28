Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report sales of $37.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $37.98 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $137.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $138.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $153.77 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLYM opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

