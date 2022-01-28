Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, boosted their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.78.

PLUG opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $70.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

