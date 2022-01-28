Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,975. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Plexus has a twelve month low of $73.03 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 87.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 36.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

