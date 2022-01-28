Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.83

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 95281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$153.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.0796098 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 16,666 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$39,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,000.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

