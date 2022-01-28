Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $14.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.96.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -89.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 181,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

