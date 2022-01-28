Piper Sandler Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

PFBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.