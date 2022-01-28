Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRK. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

