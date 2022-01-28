Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Express in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

AXP stock opened at $171.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a twelve month low of $115.81 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $231,931,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

