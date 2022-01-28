Piper Sandler Lowers Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $133.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.26% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,901,000 after purchasing an additional 376,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.