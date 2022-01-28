Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of VNOM opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -209.60 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

