Piper Sandler Comments on HollyFrontier Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for HollyFrontier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 142,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

