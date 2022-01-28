Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 121.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 74,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 101.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $11,231,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

MSGS opened at $159.58 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.38. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,450.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

