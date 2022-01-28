Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,057 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.03.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.