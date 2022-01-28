Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $34,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.16.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

