Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 86,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $33.48 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.184 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

