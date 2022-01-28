Ping Identity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PING stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

