PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Reaches $0.0290 on Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 27% lower against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $196,778.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00040820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00104450 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

