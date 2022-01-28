Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Update

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 1,440.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Petro Matad stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Petro Matad has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.