Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Update

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 1,440.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Petro Matad stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Petro Matad has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.
Petro Matad Company Profile
