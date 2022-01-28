PEPS Coin (PEPS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $226.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00130082 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 150.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

