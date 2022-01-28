Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.28

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $17.50. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.59%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Peoples Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

