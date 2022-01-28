Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Up 889.8% in January

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, an increase of 889.8% from the December 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of PENMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 240,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Peninsula Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

