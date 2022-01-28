Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.82

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 179020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,774 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.