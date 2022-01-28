Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,071,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,846,000. Pear Therapeutics comprises 3.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 25.23% of Pear Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

