Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.67. Paysafe shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 49,255 shares changing hands.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $101,184,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at about $26,350,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Paysafe by 61.8% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $32,375,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $15,598,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

