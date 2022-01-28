PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lifted by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 3.0% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.93. 59,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,523,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.09. The company has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.08 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.