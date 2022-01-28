PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,015,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209,000 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 14.4% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,044,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.09. The company has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

