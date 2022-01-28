PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PayPal by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after acquiring an additional 809,608 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $158.11 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.08 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

