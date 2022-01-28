Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Paylocity by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 14.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.61.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $182.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.57. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

