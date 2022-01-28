Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. Paya has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after buying an additional 315,193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Paya by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,155,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Paya by 34.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after buying an additional 1,415,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paya by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after buying an additional 76,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Paya by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 1,599,828 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

