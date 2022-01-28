Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Pasithea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

KTTA stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

