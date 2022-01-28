Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Down 96.3% in January

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PRKA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 5,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Parks! America has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
Parks! America Company Profile
