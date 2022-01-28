Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Down 96.3% in January

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRKA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 5,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Parks! America has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Get Parks! America alerts:

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.