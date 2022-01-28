ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0667

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $1,977.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,862.45 or 0.99835212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00079429 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00022941 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00033343 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002343 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.00437816 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

