Park National Co. (PRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Park National has raised its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Park National has a payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park National to earn $7.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of PRK opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park National will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Park National by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 33.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 30.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Park National by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

