Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

