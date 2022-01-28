Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 560.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,660,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

