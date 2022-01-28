Parametrica Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,200 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

FOLD stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,532. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

