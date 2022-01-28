Parametrica Management Ltd Increases Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 349.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. Avis Budget Group comprises about 1.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $4,312,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $274,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $11,565,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAR stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day moving average of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

