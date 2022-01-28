Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,241 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

