Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.26.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.46. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

