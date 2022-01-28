Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,418 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.8% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.22 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.18 and a 200-day moving average of $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

