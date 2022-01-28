Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,568 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,866,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 221,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $728,770 and sold 891,253 shares valued at $13,657,317. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

