Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,402 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in XPeng by 87.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in XPeng by 88.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 161,260 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in XPeng by 34.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in XPeng by 90.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in XPeng by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

