Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,020 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,020 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $438.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 1,100.14%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

