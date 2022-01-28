Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Forrester Research by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Forrester Research by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

