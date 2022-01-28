Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $133.40, but opened at $139.99. Packaging Co. of America shares last traded at $147.95, with a volume of 11,773 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 313.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 24.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average of $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.