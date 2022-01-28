Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAFO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,615,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $737,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAFO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 35 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. Pacifico Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.00.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

