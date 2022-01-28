Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 0.4%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. 9,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 24,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Pacific Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. Its personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.