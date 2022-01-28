Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.