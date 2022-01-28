OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $5.75-6.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $81.84 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OSI Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

